Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 248.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.