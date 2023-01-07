Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

EXR opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.06. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

