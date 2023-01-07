MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MonotaRO’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.58. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

