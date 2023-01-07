Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Forward Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Forward Air stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

