FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pandora A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pandora A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $713.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.66 million.

About Pandora A/S

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.