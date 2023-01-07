Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

FMS stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,610,000 after buying an additional 1,598,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

