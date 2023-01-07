FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.47.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $328.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $535.00.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

