Prologis, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.65 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

