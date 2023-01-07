Verisk Analytics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.9 %

VRSK stock opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.