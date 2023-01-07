LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXP. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 115,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.