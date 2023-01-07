FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

