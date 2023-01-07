Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

