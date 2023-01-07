LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €902.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €902.00 ($959.57) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($765.96) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($797.87) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($787.23) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €840.00 ($893.62) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

EPA:MC opened at €748.80 ($796.60) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($277.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €692.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €655.75.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

