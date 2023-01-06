NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1,497.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

