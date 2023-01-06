Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 141,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

