Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $115.13 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,879 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $115,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,007,000 after buying an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG stock opened at $268.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $341.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.