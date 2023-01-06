Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $240.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

