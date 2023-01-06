Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 261,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,607,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.