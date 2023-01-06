Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $47,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,973.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,891.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

