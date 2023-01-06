Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

