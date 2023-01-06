Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $6.14 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

