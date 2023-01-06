Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $248.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

