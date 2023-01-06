Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $100,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $488.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $490.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.57. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

