AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

