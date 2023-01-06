SPC Financial Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

