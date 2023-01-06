Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 19,147 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

