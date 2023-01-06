IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $232,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

