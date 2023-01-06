Veriti Management LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

