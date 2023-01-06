WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.