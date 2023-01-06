Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $131.53 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

