Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,362 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

ENPH opened at $240.37 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.85. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.