Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,973.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,891.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.