Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

