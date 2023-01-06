Veriti Management LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

EMR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.