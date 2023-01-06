Veriti Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hershey by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock worth $9,603,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

