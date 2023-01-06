Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 774,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 30.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

