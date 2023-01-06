The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

HSY stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

