SPC Financial Inc. Invests $200,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.1 %

CLX opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.