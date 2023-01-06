NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

