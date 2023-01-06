The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.