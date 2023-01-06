Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

