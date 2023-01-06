Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $660.62 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $784.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $652.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.