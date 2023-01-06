Balentine LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

