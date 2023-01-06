U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

