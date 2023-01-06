Veriti Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

BABA stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

