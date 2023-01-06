Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

