Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average of $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

