Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.93 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.24. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.