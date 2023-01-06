S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $115,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 112.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $336.08 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.91. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

