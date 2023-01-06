Truist Financial Corp Has $41.03 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $146.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $149.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

